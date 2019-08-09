Nigeria: 65,000 Nigerian Pilgrims Set to Climb Mount Arafat

A total of 65, 000 Nigerian Pilgrims, 44, 450 states' pilgrims and 20, 500 private tour operator pilgrims, who are already in Saudi Arabia for this year's exercise, will be moved to Muna about 30 kilometers from the holy city of Mecca this evening in preparation for Arafat day.

Prayers for families and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria will dominate the intention of many pilgrims in their preparation for mount Arafat which is the scene where Prophet Mohammed's last sermon was delivered 14 centuries ago.

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said it has successfully airlifted the 65, 000 Nigerian Pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A statement by Fatima Sanda Usara, NAHCON Head of Public Affairs unit said: "The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria is pleased to announce the completion of 2019 Hajj outbound airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. The operation spanned 93 flights that conveyed 44, 450 pilgrims from State Pilgrims' Welfare Boards/Commissions and Agencies.

"The management and staff of NAHCON commend all 2019 air carriers for joining hands and working round the clock to beat the deadline despite some hurdles encountered during the airlift," she said.

Meanwhile, director general of the Directorate of Passport in Saudi Arabia, Brigadier General Suleiman Abdullazeez Alyahya, says the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has so far, admitted a total of 1,838,339 pilgrims into Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2019 as at yesterday.

He disclosed this in Jeddah, at a press conference to end phase 1 of Hajj 2019.

He praised the Crown Prince, Mohammed Bn Salam, for his effort in making pilgrims comfortable and for the success of the first phase of the pilgrimage for this year.

Brig Gen. Alyahya also commended the ministries of interior, health, customs, airports, the police, military as well as Hajj and Umrah, who have provided services for the success of the operation.

He said one of the major successes recorded this year is that pilgrims do not have to wait for their luggage upon arrival at the airport. He said luggage were delivered to pilgrims at their accommodation.