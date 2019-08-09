Nigeria: Security Chiefs Meet Buhari, Appraise Strategy

9 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The country's security chiefs yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The members of the security council include; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

Others are Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The meeting held behind closed doors, according to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar was to evaluate the current strategy of managing the country's internal security operations.

"We are satisfied with the current efforts, we are making substantial progress in all the areas of conflicts," he said.

