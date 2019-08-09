Nigeria: AAC Expels Sowore, 28 Others

Omoyele Sowore, an activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the last general election.

Owerri — The African Action Alliance (AAC) has expelled its National Chairman, Mr. Omoyele Sowore from the party.

Also affected were 28 other national officers of the party.

The party took the decision at the National Convention of the party currently going on at Rockview Hotel, Owerri.

Sowore was replaced by Dr. Leonard Nzenwa.

Meanwhile a Federal High Court in Abuja has approved the request of the Department of State Services (DSS) to detain the convener of #RevolutionNow, Sowore for 45 days pending investigation. Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Thursday directed that the 45 days can be renewed if investigation is not concluded in the allegations of terrorism made against Sowore.

Justice Taiwo said the court would not ignore the facts presented by the security agency as it is such that must be investigated to be proved with a view to prosecuting him or it will be discarded.

He said the use of the word: 'may' in Section 27(1), 2015 of the Terrorism Prevention Act gives the court the discretion in determining the matter, adding that the word connotes 'directory' rather than 'mandatory' meaning.

Exhibits presented by the DSS includes: Digital video display of a conference between Sowore and one Nnamdi Kanu; and a digital video display of comments made by Sowore in paragraph 4 of the affidavit that members of proscribed IMN were going to join forces with him to bring down the government.

The DSS had on August 6 brought the application through its counsel, G.O. Abadua seeking to further detain Sowore, who is the publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general elections, for 90 days pending investigation.