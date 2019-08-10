Nigeria: Governorship Aspirant Pledges Priority to Oil Bearing Communities

Yenagoa — A governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Fred Agbedi, has promised to prioritize development of oil bearing communities when elected in the November 16 governorship election.

Agbedi, representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency in the House of Representative, disclosed this yesterday while interacting with journalists during the "Correspondents Media Forum" in Yenagoa.

He said he was working at the National Assembly to facilitate the establishment of Oil Bearing Communities Development Commission in order to raise funds for development of oil bearing areas.

He also promised to ensure economic empowerment of Bayelsa entrepreneurs by patronising indigenous contractors in order to strengthen their capacity to compete with their peers at the national level.

He explained that they have never been a time where Bayelsa people consider zoning of governorship position, adding that since 1999, governorship of the state is always open to every aspirant from the eight local government areas.