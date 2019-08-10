Nigeria: 'House Girls' Documentary Causes Media Frenzy

Photo: This Day
‘House Girls’ Documentary
10 August 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Creative minds of producers, John Adewusi and Jola Ayeye of Salt and Truth productions have put together a PSA from their upcoming documentary, which highlights the experiences of House Girls in Nigerian homes.

The short but deep clip shows the life of two young girls of the same age, one a house girl and the other a child in the house where the house girl was employed.

The video did a mirror take on the life of both kids as they wake up every morning, start their day and how the routine.

Adewusi had this to say, "In millions of homes across Nigeria, the exploitation of children as providers of arduous, menial labour is quietly, socially accepted. This documentary delves into the social and economic elements that make this gross abuse, thrive. This is a fixture that has become very common in the average Nigerian home."

Over the weekend, social media users were touched by the message the video had to share. It has since gotten over a million views and over 35,000 comments across all social media platforms and has pushed the conversation to a wider audience.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.