Nigeria: Kano to Establish Primary Health Governing Board

Kano — The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has said the state government will establish a governing board for the state's Primary Health Care Development Agency.
The governor made this known when he received a delegation of coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) working under scale-up of Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health Project (PACFaH) in collaboration with development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC).
He said government had done a lot of intervention at ensuring an effective health delivery system in the state adding that based on the importance attached to the sector, Kano is celebrating five years without any case of polio.
The governor stated that creation of the governing board has been in the pipeline and soon it will be established.
Earlier, leader of the delegation, Malam Aliyu Barkindo, told the governor the team had deemed it fit to pay him a visit based on the records made in the health sector.
