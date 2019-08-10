Nigeria: Angry Motorists Block Kaduna - Abuja Road Over Killing of Bus Driver

The killing of a commercial driver by personnel of a unit of the security agencies deployed at the Kaduna-Abuja highway has sparked up protest by drivers leading to complete blockage on the road.
The security operatives were alleged to have shot the driver of a Peugeot J-5 bus around Olam Company, about 26 kilometres from at about 7:30a.m. yesterday as he was coming to Kaduna.
The unfortunate incident led to protest by other drivers who witnessed the killing of the driver and decided to block the highway with their cars in protest.
It was learnt that other motorists who noticed the blockage from a distance, thought kidnappers were operating on the road and quickly turned back to Abuja.
According to eye witness, the drivers blocked both sides of the expressway and refused to move leading to complete lockdown of both sides of the road, to and from Kaduna.
"No car is currently moving along the route as it has been totally blocked but more security personnel have been deployed to the place.
"The motorists are protesting against the killing of a bus driver. Instead of going after kidnappers who are terrorising people along this road, they killed a driver," the witness said.
Meanwhile, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security, has assured that matter was being addressed.
Aruwan who was reacting to the incident on his Facebook page, posted: "Kaduna-Abuja road gridlock around Olam Company... We are working and the road will be cleared in a jiffy."
Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command could not be reached as his mobile phone was switched off.
