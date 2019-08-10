Nigeria: 8 in Police Net Over Rape, Criminal Conspiracy

10 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rakiya A. Muhammad

Sokoto — The Police in Sokoto State have arrested eight suspects over rape, criminal conspiracy and unnatural offence among others.

The suspects were paraded at the state Police Command headquarters, Sokoto.

Briefing journalists on the arrests, the Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Kaoje, disclosed that one Bello Umar of Dogon Daji village, Tambuwal local government area, was arrested for allegedly raping a minor.

The Commissioner added that the case under investigation and that it would soon be charged to court.

Kaoje also said one Kalifa Sani of Kunbula village, Sabon Birni LGA, was arrested by the policemen attached to Sabon Birni Division for allegedly raping a 15 year old girl.

The suspect confronted her inside a bush on her way to Kunbula village and forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her, the Police boss stated, adding that during the course of investigation, the suspect admitted committing the offence.

Kaoje said another suspect one Faruk Ibrahim of Kofar Kade area, Sokoto was nabbed for unnatural offence.

During the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence, he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.