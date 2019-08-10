Nigeria: 8 in Police Net Over Rape, Criminal Conspiracy

Sokoto — The Police in Sokoto State have arrested eight suspects over rape, criminal conspiracy and unnatural offence among others.
The suspects were paraded at the state Police Command headquarters, Sokoto.
Briefing journalists on the arrests, the Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Kaoje, disclosed that one Bello Umar of Dogon Daji village, Tambuwal local government area, was arrested for allegedly raping a minor.
The Commissioner added that the case under investigation and that it would soon be charged to court.
Kaoje also said one Kalifa Sani of Kunbula village, Sabon Birni LGA, was arrested by the policemen attached to Sabon Birni Division for allegedly raping a 15 year old girl.
The suspect confronted her inside a bush on her way to Kunbula village and forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her, the Police boss stated, adding that during the course of investigation, the suspect admitted committing the offence.
Kaoje said another suspect one Faruk Ibrahim of Kofar Kade area, Sokoto was nabbed for unnatural offence.
During the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence, he added.
Read the original article on Daily Trust.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.