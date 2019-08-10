Nigeria: 8 in Police Net Over Rape, Criminal Conspiracy

Sokoto — The Police in Sokoto State have arrested eight suspects over rape, criminal conspiracy and unnatural offence among others.

The suspects were paraded at the state Police Command headquarters, Sokoto.

Briefing journalists on the arrests, the Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Kaoje, disclosed that one Bello Umar of Dogon Daji village, Tambuwal local government area, was arrested for allegedly raping a minor.

The Commissioner added that the case under investigation and that it would soon be charged to court.

Kaoje also said one Kalifa Sani of Kunbula village, Sabon Birni LGA, was arrested by the policemen attached to Sabon Birni Division for allegedly raping a 15 year old girl.

The suspect confronted her inside a bush on her way to Kunbula village and forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her, the Police boss stated, adding that during the course of investigation, the suspect admitted committing the offence.

Kaoje said another suspect one Faruk Ibrahim of Kofar Kade area, Sokoto was nabbed for unnatural offence.

During the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence, he added.