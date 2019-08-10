South Africa: Man in Serious Condition After Paragliding Accident in Bapsfontein

10 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A paraglider sustained numerous injuries in an accident in Bapsfontein on Saturday morning, ER24 confirmed.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition, spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Paramedics arrived at an airfield shortly after 09:00 and found the man lying in a field surrounded by his friends.

The man had already been removed from his motorised paragliding harness.

He was assessed, treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions.

Once stable, he was airlifted by an ER24 helicopter and taken to a private hospital in Johannesburg, about 50km away.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, Meiring said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.