South Africa: Man in Serious Condition After Paragliding Accident in Bapsfontein

A paraglider sustained numerous injuries in an accident in Bapsfontein on Saturday morning, ER24 confirmed.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition, spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.
Paramedics arrived at an airfield shortly after 09:00 and found the man lying in a field surrounded by his friends.
The man had already been removed from his motorised paragliding harness.
He was assessed, treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions.
Once stable, he was airlifted by an ER24 helicopter and taken to a private hospital in Johannesburg, about 50km away.
The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, Meiring said.
Source: News24
