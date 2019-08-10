Uganda: Fuel Tanker Explodes Killing 57 in Accident

Fifty — seven people died Saturday when a fuel tanker exploded after an accident at Morogoro, 200 kilometres (120 miles) west of the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam, police said.
Most of the victims were motorcyclists and food vendors who thronged the accident scene to collect leaking fuel from the truck that overturned on the Morogoro Dar es Salaam Highway.
Their bodies were burnt beyond recognition.
"There was a big blast which has so far killed at least 57 people," mainly people trying to collect leaking fuel, regional police chief Willbrod Mtafungwa told reporters.
Read the original article on Monitor.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.