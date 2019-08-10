Uganda: Fuel Tanker Explodes Killing 57 in Accident

Photo: Photos by Richard Osinde and James Akena)
10 August 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nmg Reporter

Fifty — seven people died Saturday when a fuel tanker exploded after an accident at Morogoro, 200 kilometres (120 miles) west of the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam, police said.

Most of the victims were motorcyclists and food vendors who thronged the accident scene to collect leaking fuel from the truck that overturned on the Morogoro Dar es Salaam Highway.

Their bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

"There was a big blast which has so far killed at least 57 people," mainly people trying to collect leaking fuel, regional police chief Willbrod Mtafungwa told reporters.

