Malawi: MCP Says Secondary School Selection Has 'Quota System' - MIA Condemns STD 8 Results

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has saidthere is aneed for an immediate explanation from MANEB on the criteria used in the recent Primary School Leaving Certificate Education (PSLCE) selection of candidates into secondary school, saying the selection favoured one region.

Mia and MCP officials addressing a press conference

MCP Vice President Sidik Mia condemns the recent PSLCE selection of learners on Friday during a press briefing which was held at MCP office in Lilongwe.

He faulted the criterion saying it is a quota system and he demanding an explanation from MANEB to clarify on this.

"We are demanding an explanation from MANEB on the criteria it used in the selection of learners because the recent selection has favored one region. Failure to provide us with an explanation we would request Malawians to ask response from government,"Mia said

He added that, it is evidently clear that even an aided eye could spot that one region has benefited a lion's share in the national secondary schools saying this is injustice that the party has been talking about hence claiming that the move does not promote social justice.

"As a party we believe in one Malawi and when everyone is given an opportunity to prosper as we deal decisively and promote the rule of law through sovereign leadership.

"MCP believes that playing with education and compromising education standards compromises the future development agenda," Mia said

Deputy Director for Economic Affairs,Sosten Gwengwe said MCP as party believes in merit so that everyone should be given an opportunity to benefit regardless of a political party or region someone might belong to.

"Equity has not been used in the selection, as MCP we are pushing for Merit, any deserving kid as long as that kid is a Malawian must be given chance of that slice cake of National Secondary School," he said.

Gwengwe stressed that if someone looks at this year's results; merit has not been used hence demanding those accountableto openly come for explanation.

"If we look at the results, does it mean that quality of education is poor in other regions and much higher in other regions? Those responsible should respond in an open," he said.

Apart from bringing laziness among learners, the selection criteria portray regionalism and lack of patriotism referring to the recent scenario at Dedza secondary school.

Among 150 learners selected to start form 1 at the said secondary school, 116 are from south, 34 from Central while there is none from northern region among others.