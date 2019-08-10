Malawi: Sex Affects K14bn Road Project Funded By World Bank - Malawi Police Probe Chinese Contractors for Harrassment

Malawi Roads Authority (RA) and World Bank who is the financier of a 60kmThabwa-Chitseko-Seven Road Project in the Lower Shire have confirmed the suspension of a road project following reports that the contractor identified by Malawi government, China Railway No.5 Engineering Group Corporation, is in contractual breaches bordering

World Bank Country Manager Greg Toulmin said according to quotes reported by Weekend Nation newspaper that the allegations against the government hired contractor were uncovered as a result of 'World Banks Supervision and due diligence duties'.

Toulmin emphasized that the project will remain suspended until the Malawi government takes decisive step to implement the required safety measures.

"The World Bank is working to ensure that those who may have been harmed receive the support they need," the World Bank envoy said.

Reports from Roads Authority indicate that 65 percent of the work onthe suspended project had already been done and over $13.8 million had been used.

Meanwhile, Police have launched investigations into the sexual harassment allegations.

"We have sent officers to investigate because sexual harassment is a crime" said spokesman Davie Chingwlu.