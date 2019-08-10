Malawi: Sex Affects K14bn Road Project Funded By World Bank - Malawi Police Probe Chinese Contractors for Harrassment

10 August 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi Roads Authority (RA) and World Bank who is the financier of a 60kmThabwa-Chitseko-Seven Road Project in the Lower Shire have confirmed the suspension of a road project following reports that the contractor identified by Malawi government, China Railway No.5 Engineering Group Corporation, is in contractual breaches bordering

World Bank Country Manager Greg Toulmin said according to quotes reported by Weekend Nation newspaper that the allegations against the government hired contractor were uncovered as a result of 'World Banks Supervision and due diligence duties'.

Toulmin emphasized that the project will remain suspended until the Malawi government takes decisive step to implement the required safety measures.

"The World Bank is working to ensure that those who may have been harmed receive the support they need," the World Bank envoy said.

Reports from Roads Authority indicate that 65 percent of the work onthe suspended project had already been done and over $13.8 million had been used.

Meanwhile, Police have launched investigations into the sexual harassment allegations.

"We have sent officers to investigate because sexual harassment is a crime" said spokesman Davie Chingwlu.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Blow to Govt As Chinese Bank Places Zimbabwe on Sanctions List
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.