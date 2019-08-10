Malawi: Thugs Steal Water Pump At Health Facility

Patients at Chikowa Health Centre in Blantyre were on Friday had a rude awakening following the vandalism that unidentified thugs inflicted to the facility's water pump.

The bandits stole the only facility's water pump it relied on to pump water into its main tank.

The development has forced guardians to find other sources of water within the communities which is not an ideal situation.

Director of Health Services for Blantyre District Council, Dr. Gift Kawalazira confirmed the vandalism and theft of the water pump, saying his office was currently looking into the matter.

"Though I am waiting for a formal report, I can confirm that the solar-powered water pump that used to pump water into our main tank has been stolen and this has been discovered this Friday morning," he said.

The Director said the matter has since been reported to police, adding that chances were high for the centre to be closed since it cannot operate without running water.

"The most likely option is to close the facility until the problem is addressed. However, if the community can agree and arrange that they ferry water to the facility; then, we may not close it," Kawalazira said.

"In the event that the health centre is closed, we would like to advise communities to seek assistance from the nearby clinics," he added.

Malawi News Agency (Mana) has independently established that the district health office may have to spend over K7 million to replace the water tank.

Chikowa Health Centre is located in the area of Senior Chief Kunthembwe.