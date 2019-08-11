Cameroon: Promote 2017 - Fanciful Stands Seduce Visitors

The PROMOTE expo village is hosting eye-catching architecture for some companies.

Some architects, organisational pros and technicians who we charged with designing and setting up stands at the Yaounde Conference Centre where thousands are thronging in since February 11, 2017, for the sixth International Exhibition fir Enterprises, SMEs, and Partnership should be counting blessings, given the stunning architecture they were able to put in place. Some outstanding architectural pieces are pulling crowds at the expo village, with companies into joint ventures. In this day and age where business is all about branding, some companies seem to have understood the power of fanciful stand build-up concepts which impact charisma and represent company's philosophy and products in the best way. At the main entrance to the expo village is the fair's prestige partner, Nexttel. The company's two-story stand with an experiential where visitors and customers can play around applications and devices. Some of the fanciful and well-designed stands are a treat to the senses, offering the space for personal encounters and conversations. Media and communication companies like the Cameroon Radio Television, CRTV, Canal 2 and Equinox have set up architecture that translates their wishes and dreams. CRTV's stand is a reflection of its Mballa II design meanwhile, Canal 2's storey-building stand is so exquisite that its number of visitors keep increasing, while Equinox TV's stand set-up is startling. Paintcam Industries, Camtel's digital House and Oridel are some companies with eye-catching stands at the PROMOTE fair ground. Some cosmetic companies have gone the extra-mile to set up environment-friendly stands. Biopharma, for instance, has stood the test of time in this domain, transforming its expo village into a marvellous natural settlement with animations and products on display.