Cameroon: State Assets - Stores Accounts, Vote Holders Trained

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications organised a seminar on ways of better handling and reporting public property

Stores accountants and vote holders of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications have been trained on ways of better managing State assets. The sensitisation training from February 15 to 17, 2017 ended in Yaounde, with the award of testimonials to participants. The participants were taken through techniques and realities in managing State property, with Cornelius Fotindong, Director of Cooperation telling Cameroon Tribune that at a time when most vote holders lack training due to the fact that they are of different fields. Training of such calibre remains a tool for upgrading skills and acquiring better knowledge in managing and reporting State property. He said; "I was trained as an engineer and to manage public material is a notion that was not in my curriculum. This training helped me and it will be much easier to manage State material that I acquired." The participants were trained on legal frameworks binding stores accounting, responsibilities of actors in the sector and understanding documents. The Inspector General of Services in the Ministry, Paul Petit Ngongo, chaired the closing of the training, representing Minister Minette Libom Li Likeng. He said Stores Accounts have the primary responsibility to give accounts on how assets are acquired and used and transferred to other users.