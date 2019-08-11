South Africa: Man Dies in Marikana Informal Settlement Shack Fire

A unidentified man was burnt to death after a number of shacks caught fire in the Marikana informal settlement, in Sheffield, Western Cape, on Saturday night.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said rescue services responded to the scene around 22:30.

"Five firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 21 staff members were on scene," Carelse said.

"The Officer in Charge were notified upon his arrival that one person was unaccounted for. A search of the premises led to the discovery of a body of an adult male that sustained fatal burn wounds."

The fire was extinguished at 23:25 and the scene was handed over to police for further investigation, Carelse added.

