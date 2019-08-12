Tanzania - 62 People Confirmed Dead After Petroleum Lorry Bursts Into Flames

Photo: Juma Mtanda/The Citizen
The charred remains of motorcycle taxis at the scene of the oil tanker blast in Morogoro.
10 August 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Lilian Lucas

Morogoro — Sixty two people have been confirmed dead and 70 others serious injured today Saturday, August 10, after a fuel tanker exploded into flames at Msamvu, Morogoro town.

Most of the dead were motor cyclists who were at the scene collecting the spilt fuel and food vendors who conduct their business along the busy Dar- Morogoro Highway. Most were burnt beyond recognition.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander Mr Wilbroad Mutafungwa confirmed that those who were killed are 62.

The accident occurred about 200 metres from the Msanvu Bus Station in Morogoro town.

Eyewitnesses said when the lorry overturned, several people crowded around it to collect leaking fuel but others were simply doing their businesses around the area.

Some have attributed the fire explosion to one person who went there to scramble for fuel while smoking a cigarette.

Mr Abdallah Msambali, an eyewitness told The Citizen that serval people were scrambling for fuel after the lorry overturned and that was before the fire explosion.

Fire fighters from Tanzania People's Defense Force (TPDF) and Fire Brigade have been carrying out a rescue operation.

Bodies of those who died have been preserved at Morogoro Regional Hospital.

"This has never happened in Morogoro town," said the Morogoro Regional Commissioner Dr Steven Kwebwe who arrived at the accident scene later.

"The lorry overturned and spilled fuel over 100 metres along the road," he added Dr Kebwe.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.