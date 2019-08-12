Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Targets 5 Million Voters

The ruling party, Zanu-PF, has set a target to increase the number of its registered voters to five million to ensure a 65 percent victory in the 2023 elections, Secretary for the Commissariat Cde Victor Matemadanda has said.

Cde Matemadanda, who met Mashonaland Central party leadership at Acardia Dam in Shamva recently, said the vision was to transform Zanu-PF into a five million membership party.

He added that the strategy was not only having five million as potential voters, but people who are loyal to Zanu-PF.

"We have set ourselves a task of having a five million membership strategy that is capable of winning the Presidential election by at least 65 percent in the 2023 election," said Cde Matemadanda.

"We are starting at two and half million membership and will be evaluating our membership each year. We are going to have a commissariat department that focuses on day to day operations and updating of statistics in all provinces.

"Zanu-PF has maintained its percentage point since independence, with a slight increase during the previous election because we maintained our strongholds. Those who voted for Muzorewa and the whites are the ones at MDC; they are also maintaining their percentage point.

"Our approach is now different, let us go and fish in unknown waters. That is how we can change the colour and composition of our vote. Give people the proper Zanu-PF orientation, the task is not to fight among ourselves, but to mobilise as many people as possible."