Nigeria: Five Children Die in Lagos Inferno

Five children lost their lives in an inferno after they were locked inside a room in Abagbo village, Takwa-Bay in Lagos.
The incident, which occurred last Tuesday, was reported to the Takwa Bay Police Station.
Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said in a statement on Sunday that the police is investigating the cause of the fire.
"Takwa bay Police Station received an information that there was a fire incident at Abagbo Village, Takwa-Bay on August 6 which claimed the lives of five children from the same family."
According to the statement, Florence Asoye, the mother of the children left them in the care of her neighbour before leaving the house on the day of the incident.
The neighbour, who was identified as Suliat, however, reportedly locked the children in the room and went out.
"The mother of the victims stated that she left home at about 1830hours to Takwa-bay Jetty only to come back to see her room completely razed down by fire.
"She left her children under the care of one Suliat but locked the children in the room and left to an unknown destination."
When Mrs Asoye returned, she met her room completely burnt and her children dead.
The victims were Folake Ogundiya, Abigail Ogundiya, Daniel Bakare, Chidima Achomye, and Khadijat.
The deceased children were aged 13, eight, six, two, and one respectively.
Two of the children were said to have been burnt beyond recognition.
Just a month ago, PREMIUM TIMES reported how a 70-year-old woman and her four grandchildren died in a midnight fire at the coastal Biagbini community in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The incident happened on July 7 and the cause of the inferno was unknown.
The grandchildren were aged three, five. seven, and nine.
Read the original article on Premium Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.