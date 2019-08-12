Nigeria: Uzodimma Commends Nigerians for Rejecting #RevolutionNow Protest Call

For rejecting the revolution march protest call , by not turning up for the protests on Monday, Nigerians have been commended for their patriotic courage

The APC governorship Candidate in lmo State, sen Hope Uzodimma,who made the commendation said the protest was ill concieved and a direct affront on the nation's democracy which was only freely renewed by Nigerians in the march presidential elections

Uzodimma who is the immediate past senator for Imo West insisted that the whole idea of a revolution now protest was offensive because it was a clear notice of a civilian coup by the organisers against the elected government of the federation and a ploy by the facilitators to use Nigerians to get through the back door what they failed to achieve in the elections which they contested and lost

According to him,for those who contested the presidential elections and lost to now turn around to want to use Nigerians to achieve their ambition is the height of insult on the integrity of the Nigerian electorate and a direct affront on the entire nation and her democratically elected government

The APC candidate who made these disclosures in Owerri on Tuesday , said he was gratified that the vast majority of Nigerians saw through the rabbit ambition of the facilitators of the revolution now protest and roundly rejected their call

He said, "I congratulate Nigerians in general for roundly rejecting the ill adviced call to revolution now protest. It's indeed gratifying that you saw through the plot of the facilitator to use you illegally to achieve their presidential ambition.

By roundly rejecting this mindless call you have told the facilitator that you will not be part of his treasonable ploy against the government of President Mohamadu Buhari"

heavyweights across the political divide will on, Saturday August 17, be among eminent personalities at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja, venue of the event to mark the 80th birthday of the immediate past National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The weeklong activities lined up for the historic birthday celebration had started last week Saturday with a golf tournament which took place in Benin, the Edo state capital to flag off the programme, a thanksgiving service and a State Reception to be held in his honours at the Edo State Government House.

The programme of activities released at the weekend by the chairman Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Oyegun's 80th birthday celebration, Ray Morphy (Chief) revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors across party divide, National Assembly members, several party stalwarts, eminient Nigerians and members of the international communities have all indicated interest to attend the event.

"I can tell you on good authority that President Buhari will personally grace the event. The state governors across party divide have equally indicated interest to celebrate a quintessential politician like Oyegun.

"It is going to be the gathering of heavyweight political stalwarts, eminent Nigerians and members of the international communities. Every arrangement has been made and I can assure you that Chief Oyegun is ready to be hosted.

"The programme of activities had started last week with a golf tournament in his honour which took place in Benin, Saturday, last weekend to flag off the celebration. The State government will also host him to a reception on Monday after a thanksgiving ceremony in Benin. Chief Oyegun deserves every encomium showered on him for attaining that age," Morphy noted.

Chief Oyegun had while recalling what he considered his deepest regret at clocking 80 years said: "Everybody has a regret perhaps there were one or two things one would have done differently.

But I have every reason to give glory to God because he has been so good to me."

"Look at how many careers I have had. In the civil service, I made good the opportunity, I was respected and you won't believe I retired when I was less than 50 years.

"I ventured into business when I left civil service, became a fisherman and for two years, I became the chairman of Nigeria Trolley Owners Association. I ventured into politics and became the first governor of Edo state.

"I later became the deputy national chairman of the ANPP, national chairman of the APC where my efforts was blessed as the first chairman to oust a sitting government at federal level. More importantly, up till this 80 years, I have never spent one day in the hospital," he noted.