Nigeria: Chukwueze Inspires Villarreal to Pre-Season Win

12 August 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze, was the hero for Villarreal with a goal and an assist as they came from behind to beat Serie A side Bologna 4-3 on Saturday in their final pre-season fixture at the Stadio Olimpico in Serravalle, San Marino.

The 20-year-old came in as a second-half substitute with the game tied at 1-1 then scored a stunning solo goal sandwiched between winning a free-kick which was buried by Santi Cazorla to make it 2-1 and providing an assist for Karl Ekambi to score the winner.

Picking the ball from the right-hand side, Chukwueze ran almost the full length of the opponent's half dribbling past a plethora of defenders before placing the ball beyond a helpless Bologna goalkeeper with his favourite foot to the delight of his teammates.

A subject of interests from several big clubs in Europe, Chukwueze had an impressive first season with the Yellow Submarines which saw him score crucial goals as they escaped relegation.

He also made his senior debut for Nigeria and was one of the best players in Egypt as the Super Eagles finished third at this year's AFCON.

He'll be hoping to carry on that form to Saturday when Villarreal welcomes Granada in their first game of the 2019/2020 La Liga season.

