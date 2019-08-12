Kenya: KQ Feted By Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority for Exemplary Services

11 August 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has been feted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority for exemplary services.

The Authority's Director for Consumer Protection Adamu Abdullahi said the out of the 244 flights it operated in Nigeria for the past half year, only 68 had been delayed, 2 cancelled and 1 had a ramp return.

Additionally, the Authority only received one complain registered against the national carrier.

Earlier on, KATA officials who are on an official visit to Nigeria held a meeting with the Kenya Airways Country Manager Mr. Hafeez Balogun at their offices in Ikeja, Lagos.

The meeting focused on how Kenya Airways as the bridge that connects East Africa and West Africa could support the partnership and collaboration between Kenya Travel Agents and their counterparts in Nigeria through their respective Associations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

