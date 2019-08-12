Kenya/Burundi: Gor Mahia Hold Aigle Noir in Bujumbura

Nairobi — Gor Mahia will have all to play for in the return leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie in Nairobi against Aigle Noir in two weeks' time after holding the Burundian side to a 0-0 in the first leg played in Bujumbura on Sunday evening.
In new boss Steven Polack's first game in charge, Gor ensured they return to Nairobi even but will be disappointed they did not score a goal away from home.
In his first game in charge, Polack relied heavily on the advice from his new assistant Patrick Odhiambo to pick out a team especially having travelled with a thin squad with some of the new players yet to be registered.
Wellington Ochieng started on the right side of defense with Philemon Otieno injured while new signing David Mapigano started in goal with Boniface Oluoch out. Two other new signings, Tobias Otieno and Dickson Ambundo also started the match.
K'Ogalo will be keen to avoid conceding in the return leg as any scoring draw will see the Burundian side progress.
Read the original article on Capital FM.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.