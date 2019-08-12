Tanzania: Death Toll in Tanzania Fuel Tanker Blast Rises to 71

The charred remains of motorcycle taxis at the scene of the oil tanker blast in Morogoro.

Dar es Salaam — The death toll in Saturday's fuel tanker blast rose to 71, the Prime Minister said on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Mr Kassim Majaliwa told mourners at Morogoro Secondary School grounds that two more people, who were injured in Saturday's fuel tanker blast, have died.

"One of them was pronounced dead while being airlifted to the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in Dar es Salaam," he said shortly after religious leaders had conducted prayers before burial of those who died in the tragedy.

Before midday on Sunday, the Morogoro Regional Commissioner, Dr Stephen Kebwe, told the Prime Minister the death toll stood at 68.

However, one more person was reported dead later in the day before Mr Majaliwa officially put the death toll at 71.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday when a crashed fuel tanker exploded as crowds rushed to syphon off leaking petrol.

President John Magufuli declared a period of mourning through Monday following the deadly blast near the town of Morogoro, west of Dar es Salaam.