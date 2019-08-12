Tanzania Appoints Commission to Probe Response to Tanker Blast

The charred remains of motorcycle taxis at the scene of the oil tanker blast in Morogoro.

Dar es Salaam — A commission will investigate how the relevant public institutions responded to Saturday's deadly fuel tanker blast and fire in Morogoro, which killed 69 people, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Sunday.

He made the announcement in Morogoro when he officiated at the burial of some of the victims on behalf of President John Magufuli.

He told thousands of mourners that the commission, whose members would be named later, was required to submit its findings not later than Friday, this week.

"We are looking forward to a comprehensive report that leaves no questions unanswered in order to help the government decide what should be done," Mr Majaliwa said.

The Prime Minister added that the investigation aims to enable the government establish how the relevant State institutions responded in the wake of a number of unanswered questions following the worst such incident in Tanzania and one of the worst in Africa in recent years.

He said the death toll from the tragedy had reached 69, with 66 survivors receiving treatment for burns at Muhimbili National Hospital and Morogoro and Dodoma regional hospitals.