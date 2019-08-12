Tanzania: President John Magufuli Mourns Moro Tanker Fire Victims

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli says he has received the news of the deaths of over 62 people with deep shock following an inferno that occurred after a fuel tanker overturned near Msamvu bus terminal in Morogoro Region.
The tanker burst into flames, when some people, most of them motorcyclists, were collecting spilt fuel.
The accident occurred at around 8am Saturday on August 10. Some have attributed the fire explosion to one person, who went there to scramble for fuel, while smoking a cigarette.
In a statement sent to the media by the directorate of Presidential Communication, President Magufuli sent his condolences messages to the families of those, who perished in the accident. He also wished those, who were injured in the accident a speedy recovery.
"I have been saddened to learn such a big number of Tanzanians who lost their lives due to the accident. I am extending my condolences to the families of those, who lost their beloved ones and I wish a speedy recovery for those, who were injured in the accident," said the President in a statement.
He also directed all responsible ministries as well as Morogoro Referral Hospital and Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) to make sure that those, who were injured in the accident received better treatment.
The president also expressed his sadness over the tendency of some people to scramble for properties, when motor accidents occurred.
Read the original article on Citizen.
Nation Mourns As Over 60 Perish
Scramble for Free Fuel Ends in Tragedy As 60 Die in Tanzania Tanker Explosion
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.