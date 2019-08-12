Kenya: Fallout at Kenya Volleyball Federation as Coach Ramdoo 'Spills the Beans'

Former Kenya national women volleyball team coach Shailen Ramdoo has accused his successor Paul Bitok of 'unprofessionally' angling for his job.

The Italian left his role as Malkia Strikers coach last week and it is now emerging his departure was occasioned by a fallout between himself, members of the technical bench and Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF).

Ramdoo was seconded to Kenya by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) as part of an assistance program for an initial three months period.

But the new development now appear to suggest there were talks to extend his stay in Kenya by another year.

Ramdoo is now accusing his colleagues Japheth Munala and David Lung'aho of sabotage.

He also claims senior players in the team wield powers to influence player selection.

JOBLESS

"I had a dream to qualify Kenya for the Olympics for the first time in 15 years. Now I'm without a job, and I'm also broke even though I was supposed to continue for another year," Ramdoo said.

"Bitok has many other jobs, but he wanted my job. He was always coming for training and trying to mix with the players, take photos and put them on social media."

"Some senior players are not working hard enough but somehow they always find themselves in the final team for international assignments. Maybe its they are so close to some coaches. So young players miss chances to grow."

KVF president Waithaka Kioni has however denied all these allegations. So have Lung'aho, Munala and team captain Mercy Moim.

KVF has announced that Bitok, Japheth Munala and Josep Baraza will take charge of the Malkia Strikers during the 2019 Africa Games which serve off in Morocco on August 17. Kenya is gunning to defend the title.