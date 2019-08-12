Kenya: Michael Olunga's Goal Scoring Exploits in Japan

Michael Olunga cannot just stop scoring. On Saturday, the Kenyan international netted three goals to help his side Kashiwa Reysol defeat Renofa Yamaguchi 4-1 in a Japanese second-tier league match.

Olunga's impressive show, which enabled the former Gor Mahia attacker to take home the match ball, also ensured Kashiwa consolidated the lead at the top of the table and remain in a prime position of securing qualification to the top-flight.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring in the third minute of the game. He then doubled the lead after an hour.

Brazilian forward Cristiano scored the third goal before Olunga completed his hat trick with his team's fourth goal.

Olunga is now second on the league's top scorers' chart with eleven goals, five behind Korean forward Lee Yong Jae.

"Securing promotion to the top-flight is my target. Thereafter, we take things as they come. It will be good to be the top scorer. But I have to keep scoring to attain that target," Olunga said.

Olunga, who was part of the Kenyan squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, has recently been tipped to make a move to the top leagues in Europe, including the English Premier League.