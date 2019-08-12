Congo-Kinshasa: Nzafashwanayo Wins Tour de la RD Congo

Benediction Excel Energy rider, Jean-Claude Nzafashwanayo, became the first Rwandan cyclist to win the Tour de la République démocratique du Congo on Sunday in Kinshasa.

His team, Benediction Excel Enegry also won the team category.

Before Sunday's stage, the youthful rider was the favorite as he was ahead by 9 minutes and 4 seconds.

In the international races he competed in this year, he finished 47th at General Classification of Tour Espoir, during the Tour de Limpopo, he finished in the 66th position and came 33rd in the Tour du Cameroun.

In the general classification, Jean-Claude Nzafashwanayo and Jean Ruberwa - came in the first and second positions respectively.

11 nations competed in the race with the hosts DR Congo fielding two teams.