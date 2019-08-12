Congo-Kinshasa: Nzafashwanayo Wins Tour de la RD Congo

12 August 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Benediction Excel Energy rider, Jean-Claude Nzafashwanayo, became the first Rwandan cyclist to win the Tour de la République démocratique du Congo on Sunday in Kinshasa.

His team, Benediction Excel Enegry also won the team category.

Before Sunday's stage, the youthful rider was the favorite as he was ahead by 9 minutes and 4 seconds.

In the international races he competed in this year, he finished 47th at General Classification of Tour Espoir, during the Tour de Limpopo, he finished in the 66th position and came 33rd in the Tour du Cameroun.

In the general classification, Jean-Claude Nzafashwanayo and Jean Ruberwa - came in the first and second positions respectively.

11 nations competed in the race with the hosts DR Congo fielding two teams.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Congo-Kinshasa
East Africa
Sport
Rwanda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.