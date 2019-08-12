Congo-Kinshasa: Nzafashwanayo Wins Tour de la RD Congo

Benediction Excel Energy rider, Jean-Claude Nzafashwanayo, became the first Rwandan cyclist to win the Tour de la République démocratique du Congo on Sunday in Kinshasa.
His team, Benediction Excel Enegry also won the team category.
Before Sunday's stage, the youthful rider was the favorite as he was ahead by 9 minutes and 4 seconds.
In the international races he competed in this year, he finished 47th at General Classification of Tour Espoir, during the Tour de Limpopo, he finished in the 66th position and came 33rd in the Tour du Cameroun.
In the general classification, Jean-Claude Nzafashwanayo and Jean Ruberwa - came in the first and second positions respectively.
11 nations competed in the race with the hosts DR Congo fielding two teams.
Read the original article on New Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.