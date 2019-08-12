Nigeria: Poor Leadership Threatening Nigeria's Existence - Secondus

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has asked Nigerian Muslims to use the solemn period of Sallah to present Nigeria's precarious situation to Allah for his prompt intervention.

Prince Secondus, in a Sallah message yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, said poor leadership was threatening the existence and survival of the nation.

The PDP leader said, "Only justice and fairness, the type only God gives can rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse."

Secondus added that, "The blood of thousands of innocent souls being wasted daily in our land should be enough mitigation to plead to God to save this country from destruction.

"Nigerians should also use the period to offer fervent prayers for the unity and stability of the nation which is seriously under threat due to poor leadership."

He explained that intense prayer for the country had become necessary more than ever before, adding that the nation was in dire need of divine intervention to survive.

"We know as a fact that this is not what Nigerians desire from democracy, especially given what happened on February 23, 2019. But a period like this solemn time provides the people an opportunity to ask Allah to allow the will of the people to prevail.

"It is a statement of fact that this is one of the worst times in our history as a country where lives are valueless and freedom denied to persons holding opposite views in a national discourse by an obviously intolerant political leadership.

"I charge you not to allow the challenges of now make you lose your dignity and modesty as a people and miss the essence and meaning of the Eid-el-Kabir festivity and the divine succour it brings, in assuring us that there is always a light at the end of every tunnel."