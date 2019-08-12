Nigeria: How Buhari, Conde Celebrated Sallah in Daura

Daura, the country home of President Muhammadu Buhari was agog yesterday as special Durbar was organized in honor of the visiting President of Guinea, Alpha Conde.

The two leaders commenced their eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration from as early as 9:30am when they left the president's residence at the GRA area of Daura to the Kofar Arewa eid-ground.

Buhari and Conde arrived the eid ground at 9:35am. In their company include; elder statesman, Mamman Daura, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello, among others.

The Eid prayer was performed two minutes after the arrival of the leaders. The Chief Imam of Daura, Alhaji Safiyannu Yusuf Dansawwai led the two rakat eid el-kabir prayers.

Speaking after the prayers, Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk Umar extolled the virtues of President Buhari, saying they are proud of him.

"We will continue to pray for you, you will continue to triumph over your enemies and Allah will shame all those who want you to fail," he said.

He announced that the president would be attending the Durbar celebration for the first time.

After the prayers, the president and his visitor slaughtered one ram each at the eid ground, medium size which may cost between N35,000 and N40,000.

From the eid ground, residents trooped out waving the leaders as they returned to the residence.

At his residence, President Buhari in a brief interview expressed happiness that the Sallah was being celebrated in a relative peace across the country.

He assured that he would be steadfast in the fight against corruption, "We are doing our best within the system and we will remain steadfast."

President hosts corps members, donates cows, rice, N250,000

After resting for few minutes, at 10:51am, the two leaders hosted corps members, serving in Daura at the residence.

The event was kick started with NYSC anthem by one of the corps members. Leader of the corps members, Aliyu Abdullahi prayed for the president and the country.

He commended the president for the fight against corruption and insecurity.

Describing Daura, Katsina as peaceful, he said the NYSC promotes the spirit of oneness in the country.

Responding, Buhari thanked the corps members for the visit and described the NYSC scheme as the "merger of the country".

"From Lagos, Port Harcourt and other parts of the country, you are at the end of the country.

"This posting will make you to know this place and disabuse the minds of those who are not educated about the other side of the country. It is only the NYSC that is merging us together and of course, the police and soldiers," he said.

Conde, in his remarks urged the corps members to always promote the unity of the country.

"First you are Nigerian before you are from any other part of the country. So, promote the unity of the country regardless of your tribes," said through an interpreter.

At the end of the ceremony, a presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu announced the donation of two cows, 10 bags of rice and N250,000 to the corps members for the Sallah celebration by the president.

Guinean President also donates two cows to the corps members.

Special Durbar for Conde

It was a beautiful Durbar display at the emir of Daura's palace. For about an hour (11:30am -12:24pm), the two leaders and other dignitaries were treated to a special Durbar.

One after the other, district heads, together with their entourage from the Daura emirate, paraded on horses to the admiration of visitors.

The district heads and their subjects used the opportunity to pay homage to the emir of Daura who was also on a horse.

Among the district heads who displayed during the Durbar was the Magajin Garin Daura (District Head of Daura), Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, who was kidnapped recently.

After the display, the emir of Daura, Umar Faruk Umar expressed joy with the peaceful Sallah celebration and urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the president's success.

The emir whose speech was read by the Secretary of the Daura Emirate Council, Abdulmumini Salihu, commended President Buhari for his patience and perseverance.

"We are thanking our visitor, President Conde for the visit to the country and Daura to celebrate this year's eid-el-kabir with the president," he said.

He urged the people of Daura to ensure that their children acquire both Islamic and Western education, adding that they should support security agencies to effectively secure their domains.

Governor Aminu Masari said the Durbar was organized to honour the visiting president and show, "him some little aspect of our tradition.

"Daura being the cradle of Hausa civilization, I'm sure they have a lot to show and you can see the number of people and horses. If the durbar was a full blown one, we will be there up till 4:00pm," he said.

Conde turbaned as "Talban Daura"

Highpoint of the Sallah celebration was the conferment of the traditional title, "Talban Daura" on the Guinean President.

The turbaning ceremony was held at the emir's palace around 5:pm. President Buhari was represented at the ceremony by Governor Masari.

The emir prayed for the Guinean President, saying " under your reign, we pray that your country witness development."

He said the title was conferred on Conde because of his love for their son, President Buhari.

My relationship with Buhari - Conde

Conde said his relationship with President Buhari started when he attended his inauguration in 2015.

"I don't know Buhari before but I attended his inauguration. I know he was a military Head of State. I used to laugh at him because he condemned people for 50 years imprisonment.

"This was likely why people were reluctant in voting for him thrice. While others are more committed to amassing wealth, he's committed to the advancement of his country and people," he said.

He said he was invited by king of Saudi Arabia to perform this year's hajj but that because of love and commitment, he decided to celebrate the eid el-kabir with President Buhari in Daura.

"I was invited to perform hajj by the King of Saudi Arabia but I decided to be here to celebrate the eid. What I have seen goes beyond all imagination. You should remain proud and committed to your tradition.

"I'm highly honored, this is extremely royal and I will never forget this. My only wish is for me to honour President Buhari in Guinea so that he can see our tradition," he said.

He urged Nigerian political leaders to support the quest of President Buhari to transform the country.