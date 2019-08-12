Nigeria: Lagos, Neighbouring States Will Record More Flood Disasters, NEMA Says

Abeokuta — The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned of more flood disasters in Lagos and other neighbouring states.

The agency's Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Farinloye, who spoke at the 2019 NEMA staff retreat held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, at the weekend, warned that Nigerians should expect a high volume of rainfall by next month.

Farinloye disclosed research had shown that Nigeria would record more flood disasters this year in Lagos and other neighbouring states following the alleged refusal of the state governments to expand drainages both in the rural and urban areas. He noted that the agency had sent letters to the state governors calling their attention to the expected flood disasters

Farinloye advised state governors and local government executives to expand drainages in their areas, saying that was the only solution to the impending disaster.

"Go to Lagos and other neighbouring states and you will see that the drainages have been filled with refuse and other wastes. Therefore, if the rain begins, there is nohow we won't record a flood disaster.

"The state and local governments are responsible for the expanding of the drainages, which is why the Director-General had sent letters to all of them, calling their attention to it, and they had all shown interest. As we expect more rains this year, parents should be very careful with their children. When you see that the rain is about to fall, it is better for you not to allow your children go anywhere for that period. Motorists should also drive carefully while plying the roads," he said.

Also speaking at the event, the agency's Assistant Director of Finance and Accounts (Southwest), Aliyu Waziri, commended the federal government for the welfare package of workers in the agency.

Waziri said the agency had set up the Internally Displaced Persons' camp to provide them food, as it had also successfully evacuated stranded Nigerians from troubled countries.