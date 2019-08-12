Nigeria: Tambuwal, Sultan Call for Support, Prayers to End Insecurity

Sokoto — Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Sultan Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar have urged Nigerians to support the government and security agencies in their effort to end security challenges in the country.

They made the calls yesterday in their separate Sallah messages.

Governor Tambuwal appealed to all Muslims to dedicate the period to supplications for peace and tranquillity in Nigeria.

"We have already begun to witness signs of the acceptance of our prayers with the success of our initiatives at resolving security problems and restoring normalcy in our areas. Our administration shall sustain all efforts to cater to the wellbeing and development of the people," he stated.

For his part, the Sultan pointed out that Islam prohibits unjustifiable killings of innocent souls.

He noted that the government, security agencies and traditional rulers were assiduously working towards ensuring lasting peace in the country.

"But this could not be achieved without the support of all and sundry," he said

He commended Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for supporting traditional and religious leaders in the state.