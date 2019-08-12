Kenya: Lobby Rejects BBI Call for Referendum

11 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Francis Mureithi

A lobby group in Nakuru Town has accused politicians of hijacking the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) for their own selfish interests.

The chairperson of People's Power Watch lobby group Jesse Karanja said following the interference of BBI by politicians, Kenyans were now sceptical about the referendum push by BBI team.

"As a lobby, we reject the BBI referendum call since it is hijacked by politicians who are influencing the way BBI is working," said Mr Karanja.

He said it was evident that the BBI initiative was a politically driven initiative as it was shrouded in secrecy.

HIDDEN AGENDA

"This BBI will not address the issues affecting Kenyans because it has a hidden political agenda which aims at maintaining status quo," said Mr Karanja.

At the same time, the lobby said that the planned referendum was not a priority as it was not factored in the 2019-2020 budget estimates.

"It is not economically and politically viable to subject Kenyans to a referendum when their top priorities are job creation, poverty eradication, insecurity and revamping health sector among other issues," said Mr Karanja.

The official said that politicians agitating for the amendment of the current Constitution were creating fear among Kenyans by their reckless political statements.

PEACE

"Kenyans are enjoying peace as a result of handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga and this is what politicians should be emphasising instead of making outbursts that are dividing Kenyans daily," said Mr Karanja.

The official called on the youth to shun politicians criss-crossing the country while politicking instead of supporting the handshake and the Big Four Agenda of President Kenyatta.

"The youth should only support politicians who are out to uplift their standards of living and not those who want to use them as their stepping stones to political glory ahead of 2022 elections," said Mr Karanja.

