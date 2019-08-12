Kenya: Lobby Rejects BBI Call for Referendum

A lobby group in Nakuru Town has accused politicians of hijacking the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) for their own selfish interests.
The chairperson of People's Power Watch lobby group Jesse Karanja said following the interference of BBI by politicians, Kenyans were now sceptical about the referendum push by BBI team.
"As a lobby, we reject the BBI referendum call since it is hijacked by politicians who are influencing the way BBI is working," said Mr Karanja.
He said it was evident that the BBI initiative was a politically driven initiative as it was shrouded in secrecy.
HIDDEN AGENDA
"This BBI will not address the issues affecting Kenyans because it has a hidden political agenda which aims at maintaining status quo," said Mr Karanja.
At the same time, the lobby said that the planned referendum was not a priority as it was not factored in the 2019-2020 budget estimates.
"It is not economically and politically viable to subject Kenyans to a referendum when their top priorities are job creation, poverty eradication, insecurity and revamping health sector among other issues," said Mr Karanja.
The official said that politicians agitating for the amendment of the current Constitution were creating fear among Kenyans by their reckless political statements.
PEACE
"Kenyans are enjoying peace as a result of handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga and this is what politicians should be emphasising instead of making outbursts that are dividing Kenyans daily," said Mr Karanja.
The official called on the youth to shun politicians criss-crossing the country while politicking instead of supporting the handshake and the Big Four Agenda of President Kenyatta.
"The youth should only support politicians who are out to uplift their standards of living and not those who want to use them as their stepping stones to political glory ahead of 2022 elections," said Mr Karanja.
Read the original article on Nation.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.