Malawi: Escom Losing Billions to Illegal Connections

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has lamented over loss of funds due to illegal connections.

Chitosi: Escom bust illegal connections

In an interview on Sunday, ESCOM Public Relations Officer (PRO), Innocent Chitosi said the company is losing billions of Kwacha as a result of illegal connections.

"The malpractice is very rampant and happening across the country which is tremendously affecting our operations," he noted

Chitosi expressed gratitude to customers and members of the public for supporting ESCOM in its effort to fight illegal connections which has led to a number of suspects being arrested after receiving some tip offs.

In curbing this undesired practice, the corporation has intensified sensitization campaigns to members of the community.

He said, "We are carrying out civic education campaigns urging community members collaborate with us to root out this malpractice.

"We have put in place some security measures that I will not disclose for fear of alerting the suspects and these measures and others are already yielding results."

He said that the malpractice is perpetrated by some prospective customers who have been avoiding paying the fees that ESCOM demands for its services.

"Some customers think that the under-the counter deals are faster but we should operate that way," he said.

Chitosi said the introduction of prepaid meters is helping the company to collect significant revenue.

"With prepaid meters we are assured that customers pay for what they use. This is also helpful because we do not have to send meter readers team to discount defaulting customers.

"Prepaid is also convenient to our customers as they are able to monitor and manage their consumption as far as electricity is concerned," he added.