Uganda: Mbarara Pay the Penalty As Vipers Reach Cup Final

11 August 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Elvis Senono

If the Pilsner Super 8 tournament was designed to whet the appetite of domestic football fans ahead of the league start then it certainly appears to be serving its purpose.

This is after Vipers and Mbarara played out a thrilling semi-final encounter at St Mary's Stadium on Friday.

Vipers emerged victorious 5-3 on spot-kicks after a 1-all draw but Mbarara City certainly more than played their part.

They created several opportunities Mucurezi shooting straight at goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora before a flowing move dazed the Vipers defence and ended with Siraje Sentamu clearing a goal-bound shot on the line.

They also got the opening goal on 77 minutes with Brian Ahebwa scoring his second goal in as many games. It was beautifully crafted too with the forward moved into a central role by coach Brian Ssenyonjo lifting the ball over Halid Lwalirwa and goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora.

"On the basis of performance maybe we deserved to reach the final

I could not ask for a better performance," Mbarara coach Brian Ssenyondo said.

But they paid the price for getting carried away conceding immediately after restart.

Abraham Ndugwa found substitute Tito Okello in space with the forward's low shot going in off the post.

"We are going to concentrate more on attacking and using speed," Vipers coach Edward Golola vowed.

They now await the winner between Onduparaka and KCCA. The two will meet in the second semifinal.

PILSNER SUPER 8 TOURNEY

FRIDAY RESULT

Vipers SC 1(5)-1(3) Mbarara City

*Vipers advance to Cup final

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
Trafficking of Girls 'Alive & Thriving' - to and From Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction
Things Getting Hotter - Biggie Introduces New Twist For Eviction
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.