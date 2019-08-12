Uganda: Mbarara Pay the Penalty As Vipers Reach Cup Final

If the Pilsner Super 8 tournament was designed to whet the appetite of domestic football fans ahead of the league start then it certainly appears to be serving its purpose.

This is after Vipers and Mbarara played out a thrilling semi-final encounter at St Mary's Stadium on Friday.

Vipers emerged victorious 5-3 on spot-kicks after a 1-all draw but Mbarara City certainly more than played their part.

They created several opportunities Mucurezi shooting straight at goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora before a flowing move dazed the Vipers defence and ended with Siraje Sentamu clearing a goal-bound shot on the line.

They also got the opening goal on 77 minutes with Brian Ahebwa scoring his second goal in as many games. It was beautifully crafted too with the forward moved into a central role by coach Brian Ssenyonjo lifting the ball over Halid Lwalirwa and goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora.

"On the basis of performance maybe we deserved to reach the final

I could not ask for a better performance," Mbarara coach Brian Ssenyondo said.

But they paid the price for getting carried away conceding immediately after restart.

Abraham Ndugwa found substitute Tito Okello in space with the forward's low shot going in off the post.

"We are going to concentrate more on attacking and using speed," Vipers coach Edward Golola vowed.

They now await the winner between Onduparaka and KCCA. The two will meet in the second semifinal.

PILSNER SUPER 8 TOURNEY

FRIDAY RESULT

Vipers SC 1(5)-1(3) Mbarara City

*Vipers advance to Cup final