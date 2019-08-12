Southern Africa: SADC Member States Urged to Increase Intra-Trade

THE only way the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region can become an economic powerhouse is through proper utilisation of resources coupled with well connectivity and economic background, an official has said.

Mr Octavian Mshiu, who was representing the chairperson of the SADC Business Council, Mr Salum Shamte, at the closing of the 4th SADC Annual Industrialisation Week at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam, echoed the sentiments of the Founding Father of the Nation Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, who once said, "SADC countries can transform into the economic powerhouse by increasing intra-trade."

On the other hand, President John Magufuli when opening the event on Monday emphasised increased SADC intra-trade, saying it should be given priority.

"At the SADC Business Council this must be top of our agenda to compliment government efforts coupled with well researched proactive solutions.

We will have no room for composing, but rather creating solutions. However, it is my hope the declarations will form part of the discussion during the Heads of State Summit," noted Mr Mshiu. SADC Executive Secretary, Dr Stergomena Tax, appealed for the inclusion of other forms of energy besides gas to be part of the declarations of SADC Industrialisation Week. "Again infrastructure is a critical factor for industrialisation.

Therefore, it should also be included on the list. However, this is among the key drivers of industrialisation and intra-trade emphasised by President Magufuli when delivering his key note address," he said.

Dr Tax encouraged members of the public to utilise opportunities in the SADC region, noting that the Secretariat was available to offer any assistance in case of any hurdles.

She expressed recognition of the government of Tanzania among other stakeholders for the support they are giving to ensure forums were a success.