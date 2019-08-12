Tanzania: 'Tanzanite' Out to Make History in Cosafa Cup

National Under 20- women football team, 'Tanzanite' will be looking to make history by winning the inaugural COSAFA Women Under-20 Championships as they face Zambia in final today.

The match will be at the Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa and 'Tanzanite' Head Coach Bakari Shime is confident that the girls will prevail in the final.

It will present an opportunity for Tanzanite to post revenge against Zambia, who beat them 2-1 in the group stage of the same tournament.

Tanzanite coach said they are aware that the tomorrow's final against Zambia will be tough, saying they are going to have a different game plan after working on weaknesses they had discovered in their first encounter.

To reach the final stage of the inaugural COSAFA Women's Under-20 Championship, Tanzanite recorded victory over Botswana (2-0) and Eswatini (8-0) before, losing 2-1 to Zambia in group B stage.

Tanzanite put up a good display against the hosts South Africa's Basetsana to register a shock 2-0 win in the semifinal clash staged at the Gelvandale Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa on Thursday.

Zambia reached the semifinal stage after topping group B. They beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in another semifinal at the Gelvandale Stadium on Thursday, to set another date with Tanzanite in the final.

Tanzania is now seeking to become the first guest nation in any COSAFA tournament, at any level, to claim a trophy.

Coach Shime alias 'The Black Wizard' lauded his team for gallant performance in their 2-0 win over South Africa. Shime said that despite playing frequently, his players did their job well.

He said they (players) followed his instructions and the game plan worked well for them to post positive results against the pre-tournament's favourite South Africa.

"We are happy to secure a place in the Sunday (today) final... we are happy for the achievement because it has taken us beyond our set target in the tournament, which we are taking part as a guest nation," he said.

Tanzanite goals against South Africa were scored by Enekia Kasonga and Opa Sanga respectively. Kasonga now moved joint top of the scoring chart with Zambia's Maylan Mulenga as both have scored four goals in the campaign so far.

In the third place play off, South Africa won bronze medal after 5-3 win over Zimbabwe on penalty shootout at the Wolfson Stadium yesterday. It followed a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Basetsana took the lead in the 43rd minute after Shakeerah Jacobs scored.

However, their lead lasted only for few minutes as Zimbabwe pulled level through Zvawanda from a Maseko error few minutes before the break.