Tanzania: Northern Zone Continues to Shine in Tourism

Tourism remains the leading sector in the northern zone, having the most registered projects.

The $2bn/-industry sector registered a total of 706 projects in Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Tanga and Manyara regions, between October 1997 and October 2017.

Arusha leads the pack with the most tourism related projects in two decades.

The region managed to field a total of 535 projects, followed by Kilimanjaro with 97, Tanga registered 56, while Manyara had 18 to its name.

In an interview with the 'Sunday News' yesterday, Mr Daudi Riganda, the Tanzania Investment Center Zonal Manager in charge of the Northern Zone Office, said tourism had the cutting edge, thanks to the array of attractions found in the northern part of the country.

"The zone is synonymous to national parks and other natural attractions that have more often than not, cemented the country's status on the tourism front," explained Mr Riganda on the sidelines of the ongoing 'Nane nane' agricultural fair in the city.

Mr Riganda hinted that the sector's prospects in the zone were high, if the recent investors clamor to set up business ventures in the area was anything to go by.

According to the TIC official, the northern zone's cutting edge advantage was attracting a number of foreign firms which have expressed willingness to set up massive investment projects in the area, with Chinese's Sichuan Saifei Travel Company Limited being the latest.

"The Chinese firm is eager to construct a five- star hotel with 300 rooms, and two state-of-the-art golf courses and airstrips," he said. The Sino firm has set aside 4.6bn/-to undertake the project.

Following closely on the list of registered projects in northern Tanzania is the manufacturing sector, having fielded a total of 372. Yet again, Arusha leads other regions in the northern zone with 197 projects, followed distantly by Tanga which registered 95.

"The region was renowned for breweries and agro-forest processing industries, where some are being revived," noted Mr Riganda.

According to TIC statistics seen by this paper, Kilimanjaro and Manyara come third and fourth with 69 and 11 registered projects respectively.

TIC was established in 1997 by the Tanzania Investment Act to be "the Primary Agency of the Government to coordinate, encourage, promote and facilitate investment in Tanzania and to advise the Government on investment policy and related matters."