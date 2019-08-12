Nigeria: Govt Urged to Pay 13% Derivation to Oil Communities

Warri — National Chairman, Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSCON, Dr Mike Emuh, has urged the Federal Government to pay the 13 percent derivation fund to oil communities in Niger Delta, saying this will speed up development of the communities and Niger Delta.
Emuh, who spoke in Warri, Delta State, shortly after he was adopted for a fresh term of four years by the body at its Annual General Meeting, AGM, noted that the Federal Government was already moving to comply with the appeal of HOSTCON on payment of derivation fund to oil communities, adding that the government was also disposed to payment of 98 percent gas flare penalties.
He said HOSTCON will continue to remain a strong and indivisible body, promoting the common good of Niger Delta,
According to him, 10 modular refineries would soon take off in the area, adding that those already trained for pipeline surveillance would be deplored for the task.
Inspecting a guard of honour mounted by some of the trainees at the event, he said they had been adequately trained to collaborate with the nation's security to protect oil facilities in communities in the region.
He enjoined international oil companies doing business in the region to relocate their headquarters to the region.
Chairman, Akwa Ibom State chapter of HOSTCON, Obong S. Okon, and Chairman Bayelsa Sate chapter of the body, Mr Idubamo Awala, moved and seconded motion for a fresh term of four years for Emuh and his team.
Vanguard
