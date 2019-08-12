Zimbabwe: Bogus Farmer Scams Command Agriculture of $3k

Mutare — A man from the border city's Sakubva township was arrested by police after he faked being a farmer and duped the Command Agriculture Scheme office in the eastern city of inputs worth over US$3 000.
Ellius Kapfumvuti (30) of Macgrecors, Sakubva, Thursday appeared before Mutare magistrate Purity Gumbo facing allegations of defrauding Mutare District Command Agriculture Centre.
He is denying the charges and was remanded in custody to August 14 for trial.
Prosecutors told the court that September 12, 2018, Kapfumvuti joined the Command Agriculture scheme and was contracted to plant three hectares of maize after he lied that he owned farm in Himalaya, Mutare South.
Kapfumvuti proceeded to Mutare District Command Agricultural offices with contract forms and acquired 63x50kgs of compound D fertilizer and 42x50kgs of Urea fertilizer knowing that he does own any piece of land.
After acquiring fertilizer, he converted it to his own use since he was not a farmer and did not own land.
Investigations were conducted by police detectives and it was discovered that no such farm existed.
Police tracked Kapfumvuti leading to his arrest.
Chris Munyuku prosecuted.
Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.