Zimbabwe: ZACC Lobbies Govt to Stop Ministers From Appointing Parastatal Boards

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has started lobbying government to bar Cabinet Ministers from appointing board members to public entities, arguing the practice is fueling corruption.

Speaking at a Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) organised anti-corruption indaba in Bulawayo on Thursday, Zacc commissioner John Makamure said the appointing of board members to public entities is one area which the Commission has pointed out to government as one of the major drivers of corruption.

"Ministers should not appoint board members to public companies. Board members for public companies should be appointed by the public through a process similar to the appointment of judges. The current situation where a Cabinet Minister appoints board member 'X' and when he or she is moved to another Ministry appoints that board member 'X' again in another parastatal in that Ministry is not good.

"Does that mean there are no other people who are capable of taking up positions as board members for public entities?" asked Makamure who is the commissioner in charge of good corperate governance in the anti-graft body.

Makamure also told participants at the meeting that Zacc is currently seized with the crafting of a national anti-corruption policy which he said should be ready by December this year.

"We want to provide a robust conceptual framework and strategic pillars to guide anti-corruption approaches across relevant sectors in the country.

"We are rejuvenating a national dialogue and direct energy towards practical mechanisms to reduce corruption and improve ethical practice across sectors and amongst citizens," said Makamure.

He also revealed that the Commission is currently seized with about 20 high profile cases.

"High profile cases do not involve individuals but it involves the amount of money and the extent of corruption," he said.

Commissioner Makamure said Zacc is now adequately resourced to fight corruption.

"We have been allocated money six times more than our previous budget. We will channel more resources towards the training of investigators so that we are able to secure more convictions on corruption cases," he said.