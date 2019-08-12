Cameroon: Nomination Du Directeur Général Adjoint De La Société Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel)

Décret N°2018/788 du 14 décembre 2018
Le président de la République décrète : Article 1er. - M. Olle Daniel Désiré est, à compter de la date de signature du présent décret, nommé directeur général adjoint de la société Cameroon Telecommunications (CAMTEL). Article 2. - L'intéressé aura droit aux avantages de toute nature prévus par la réglementation en vigueur. Article 3. - Le présent décret sera enregistré, publié suivant la procédure d'urgence, puis inséré au Journal officiel en français et en anglais. Yaoundé, le 14 décembre 2018 Le président de la République, (é) Paul BIYA
Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.
