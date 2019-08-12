Sudan: Independent Financially and Administratively, Higher Judicial Council to be established

11 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Constitutional Document for the Transitional Period of 2019, recently approved by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change Declaration (FFC), stipulated establishment of Higher Judicial Council to replace the National Commission for Judicial Service and assume its functions. Article (29) of the Constitutional Document states that the jurisdiction of the judiciary in the Republic of Sudan is vested in the judiciary. The judiciary shall be independent of the Sovereignty Council, the Transitional Legislative Council and the executive authority. The document affirmed the necessary financial and administrative independence of the Higher Judicial Council. The judiciary shall also have jurisdiction to adjudicate disputes and to render judgments in accordance with the law. The document stipulates that the head of the judiciary of the Republic of Sudan shall be the head of the judiciary, the head of the National Supreme Court and be responsible for the administration of the judiciary in the Higher Judicial Council as well as the implementation of the state organs and institutions the the judgments and orders of the courts.

