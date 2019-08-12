Nigeria: Okowa Felicitates With Odigie-Oyegun At 80

Asaba — Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has felicitated with a former National Chairman of the APC and elder statesman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, as he clocked 80.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Gov. Okowa described Odigie-Oyegun as a quintessential administrator and first-class political leader whose leadership credentials were exemplary.
He commended the octogenarian and former Governor of Edo State for his strong convictions and unwavering commitment to humanity "which engendered his astonishing accomplishments in life."
Read the original article on Daily Trust.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.