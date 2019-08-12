Nigeria: Okowa Felicitates With Odigie-Oyegun At 80

12 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Victor Sorokwu

Asaba — Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has felicitated with a former National Chairman of the APC and elder statesman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, as he clocked 80.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Gov. Okowa described Odigie-Oyegun as a quintessential administrator and first-class political leader whose leadership credentials were exemplary.

He commended the octogenarian and former Governor of Edo State for his strong convictions and unwavering commitment to humanity "which engendered his astonishing accomplishments in life."

