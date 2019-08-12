Kenya: Lamu Ocs, 3 Officers Arrested for 'Freeing' a Drug Trafficker

The Officer in Charge of Lamu Police Station was arrested early Monday for facilitating the release of a suspected drug trafficker, a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi warned of tough action in the region.

The OCS was arrested alongside three other junior officers--all based at Faza Island, officials said.

According to the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, the suspect who was allegedly found with Cannabis Sativa had been arrested late Sunday by a team of officers from the Border Patrol Unit but was released under suspicious circumstances.

"We want to know under which circumstances he was released because they claim he escaped," Mutyambai said, "that explanation is very suspicious in itself."

He said two officers from the Border Patrol Unit who had effected the arrest had been summoned to write statements as officials mulled an administrative action against the officers in custody.

"We are now looking for the suspect who escaped," Mutyambai said.

The arrest of the three followed a warning by Matiangi, on tough action in the coastal region that is notorious with crime and drug trafficking.

"The CS made it clear that there will be tough action not just talk, said Wangui Muchiri, a Spokeswoman for the ministry, "you will see more in the coming days."

During a tour of Mombasa on Sunday, Matiangi said there was a clear nexus between the recent attacks in Kisauni in which 13 people were hacked by knife-wielding criminals and the movement of drugs.

"We are aware of some political leaders who are attempting to incite the youth under the guise of political mobilization. I'm sure Kenyans no longer want to hear tough talk; they want results, and rest assured we will deliver as expected," he said during his Sunday visit to the County.

Speaking after a meeting with Regional and County security teams and local political leaders, Dr. Matiangi assured that the government will stamp out all the criminal networks.

Already, he said security agencies have commenced a systematic operation to confront the issue head-on and exuded confidence it will bear fruits.

Police have already apprehended 11 out of the 13-youth suspected to have directly taken part in the attacks, and Dr. Matiangi said the officers have cast the net even wider and will soon catch up with the masterminds.

"We have raised specific issues and recommendations, and it is really encouraging that the local leaders have assured us of full support. We cannot surrender the lives of our young people to some criminals whatever their social status or political affiliation. We are not naïve; we understand the risks associated with drug peddling, and we will stay the course of our agenda for youth development and national security," the CS said.

The CS later had a walk through in Mishomoroni area, Concordia, Kadzadani Mwatamba where he opened police posts and addressed residents.