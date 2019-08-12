Nigeria: Monarch Advocates Special Funding for ICT Education

12 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — The Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has advocated special funding for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) education by federal and state governments to ensure accelerated technological development in Nigeria.

He made the call during a visit to the Gateway (ICT) Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State.

The monarch said the country must earmark special allocation for ICT education and training, in order for it not to miss out of the global digital revolution.

While noting that youths in the country must be encouraged to take special interest in ICT, the Akarigbo added that private sector, particularly IT companies, must be collaborated with, to drive the country's digital development.

He lauded the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Isaiah Oyeyinka, for the steady growth of the specialised institution and reiterated his readiness to assist the institution in its bid to train ICT savvy students.

In his remark, the rector thanked the monarch for the visit and assured him that more efforts will be put into building the institution to an enviable height.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

