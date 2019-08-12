Kenya: Investigations Launched Into Theft of 'Mercury' Sugar in Mombasa

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Changamwe have launched investigations into the loss of more than 5,000 bags of sugar alleged to be contaminated with traces of mercury from two go downs in Changamwe and Jomvu in Mombasa.
The area OCPD Daudi Loronyokwe said they suspect the contaminated sugar might have been stolen three weeks ago.
He also noted that 300 sacks of safe sugar had also been stolen during the incident.
Seven people have been arrested in connection to the theft.
Police have also launched a manhunt for the security guard who was at the go down and who is reported to have gone into hiding after the incident.
CRACKDOWN
In 2018, a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Trade and Agriculture heard how more than one million tonnes of contraband sugar valued at Sh59 billion was imported into the country through a gazette notice that allowed individual to import sugar to mitigate expected shortage of the commodity.
The 17 warehouses holding thousands of bags of sugar were closed down during a national crackdown on contraband sugar on June 2018 and the two go downs that were broken into were among them.
Read the original article on Nairobi News.
