Zimbabwe: Brig-Gen Kanganga Laid to Rest

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Manicaland Bureau

Brigadier-General (Retired) Temba Kanganga, who died on August 1, was yesterday buried at his rural home in Derembwe Village under Chief Zimunya.

He was 60.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Kanganga, whose Chimurenga name was Cde Jack Perry Chigwagwagwa, passed away in Chitungwiza after a long illness.

Speaking at his burial, Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo said the nation was saddened by his death.

"It was indeed shocking and quite disheartening to learn of the untimely passing on of a dedicated and loyal General Officer," he said.

"This is someone that we respect, he saved the lives of many people and even today some of those people are still here.

"He has left behind a legacy that we can trace.

"Today, as we enjoy all the freedoms we have, we should remember people like Temba Kanganga, who loved their country, who loved peace and were willing to sacrifice their lives."

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Kanganga was born on March 16, 1959 and attended Derembwe Primary and Marange High schools.

He left school while he was in Form 3 in 1976 and crossed into Mozambique to join the liberation struggle.

He was trained at Doroi Refugee camp as a medic, before moving to Chimoio Base where he survived the November 23, 1977 attack by the Rhodesian forces.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Kanganga was later sent to Romania for military training where he specialised in engineering.

He returned home soon after independence and was attested into the ZNA on March 15, 1981.

He received training on Explosive Disposal in the United Kingdom in 1983 and upon his return home, he was appointed Second-in Command 2 Engineer Squadron.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Kanganga saved many lives at the Sheraton Hotel where he defused a number of time bombs that were suspected to have been planted by agents of apartheid South Africa to jeopardise Zimbabwe's plans to host an annual meeting of Commonwealth countries.

He rose through the ranks in the army and was promoted to colonel and appointed Commander Zimbabwe Engineers in 1992.

He was promoted to the rank of Brigadier-General in 1997 and posted into the Adjutant General's Pool due to ill health.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Kanganga left the Zimbabwe Defence Forces on April 30, 1998 and he later co-formed a de-mining company, Koch Mine-Safe, with some German nationals.

Through his company, he spearheaded the clearing of more than 2 000 landmines, including anti-personnel mines along the north-eastern Zimbabwean border from Musengezi to Mukumbura.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Kanganga is survived by his wife Rhonia and four daughters -- Linda, Tafadzwa, Rufaro and Jennifer.