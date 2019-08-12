Zimbabwe: Sydney Mutero Confident

12 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Sydney Mutero has been to the African Games twice and as he makes his third appearance at the continental multi-sport event to take place in Morocco from August 16 to 31, the judoka is expecting better fortunes.

Mutero has made it clear, he is looking at a podium finish having been to the Games in 2011 and 2015. "So the target is for a medal, we are going for podium in Morocco. I am feeling strong and I feel ready.

"That's why I am saying I am going for podium because experience is now coming into play," said Mutero. The judo team has been working together at Girls High School in Harare ahead of their departure to Morocco today under the guidance of coach Simbarashe Mashayi. Initially they were set to leave tomorrow but there were changes to their travelling arrangements. They are part of the first batch of Team Zimbabwe expected to fly out to Morocco this morning, which also includes beach volleyball and the medical team.

Judo Team

Janine Vimbai Kayaya, Christi-Rose Maria Pretorius, Lazarus Arufandika, Majaji Tapiwa Musariri, Moses Mutendi, Sydney Mutero, Benjamin Mashayi, Simbarashe Mashayi (coach), Stephen Pearson (manager).

Beach Volleyball Team

Progress Gasa, Nyengeterai Guyo, Vengai Nyaude (coach/manager).

